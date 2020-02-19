Comments
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A shooting suspect was detained after a fight outside a Lauderhill restaurant.
It happened Tuesday night at the Crafty Crab in the 4400 block of University Drive.
Investigators said one man put another in a headlock and forced him out of the restaurant, before wrestling him to the ground. That’s when, police say, the other man began shooting.
A man with gunshot wounds showed up at Plantation General Hospital a short time later. According to the police, it was the same man who was fighting with the gunman.
Investigators have spoken to both men about what happened. So far, no word on any charges.
