MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida woman was among eleven people convicted of federal crimes to receive a pardon or commutation from President Donald Trump.
After nearly a decade behind bars, Judith Negron returned to her Miami Lakes home Wednesday morning with her husband and children.
“The Lord has really blessed me with a president who has really heard my calls and given me my life back,” Negron says. “I don’t know how I can ever repay that.”
She had served eight years of her 35-year sentence.
Negron was convicted back in 2011 of organizing a massive Medicare scam. She was the owner of the mental health company American Therapeutic Corporation, and the Department of Justice says she submitted more than $200 million in fraudulent claims to the Medicare program.
A federal jury found her guilty of two dozen felony counts, including health care fraud, paying and receiving kickbacks, and money laundering.
In a slew of issuing pardons and commutations Tuesday, the President decided her debt had been paid.
“I’m overwhelmed with joy,” Negron says. “I mean, words cannot express what I am feeling right now. It hasn’t hit me yet. It feels surreal. I can’t believe I am home.”
“The next step is moving forward,” says her husband, Hector Negron. “Putting everything behind and making our life better for both of us, and making a life for our family.”
According to the Department of Justice, at the time, this was one of the largest fraud schemes ever prosecuted by the Medicare Fraud Strike Force.
You must log in to post a comment.