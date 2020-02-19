Comments
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The U.S. Coast Guard is getting a new station at Port Everglades.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has approved the 429 million dollars to build it, and widen and deepen the port.
U.S. Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz says getting this done was a team effort.
“Despite the chaos in Washington right now we have the most united delegation in the nation. When it comes to going to bat for the issues that are important to Florida we set our political differences aside, we lock arms, and we get things done for our state,” she said.
The project is expected to create 2,200 construction jobs and another 1,500 permanent jobs. It will be done by 2023.
