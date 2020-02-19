FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Two women were rushed to the hospital after a crash at a bus stop.
Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue tweeted out that all westbound lanes of W Broward Boulevard were shut down between NW 13th Avenue and NW 18th Avenue.
Chopper4 over the scene spotted silver sedan with severe damage to its front and drivers side near the bus bench stand. A concrete garbage bin was on its side and a light pole near the stand also showed signs of damage at its base.
A short distance away, in an intersection at NW 15th Avenue, there was a red SUV with a crumpled front end and a shattered windshield.
Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said the two women who were at the bus stop at the time of the crash suffered serious injuries and were taken to Broward Health Medical Center.
The driver of one of the vehicles was also taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
