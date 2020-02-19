



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The family of a young boy who was killed when a car plowed into a roadside tent selling Valentine’s Day gifts plans to file two lawsuits.

The parents of Anthony Rojo De Leon will hold a news conference Wednesday where they are expected to announce lawsuits against the driver of the Dodge Charger, Hanskabell Amargos, and his employer, and owner of the car, Spitzer Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram (Spitzer Automotive).

The deadly crash happened last Friday, Valentine’s Day. Police said the driver, Amargos, lost control as the vehicle was headed north in 300th block US 1 and plowed into the roadside stand. The three-year-old boy was pinned under the car.

Good Samaritans leaped into action to try and save him.

Alex Correa, a mechanic who was working across the street, was one of the people who ran over to help.

“All the people just trying to lift the car. One guy got a pipe, I don’t know from where he put it under and that helped a little bit. We all just lift on the passenger side,” Correa said at the time.

They were able to pull the boy out. He was airlifted to Kendall Regional Medical Center where he died.

The Florida Highway Patrol said charges against Amargos are pending.