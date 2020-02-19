MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida couple is under arrest on prostitution-related charges as well as racketeering and money laundering for allegedly running a ‘brothel’ inside a massage parlor, according to prosecutors.

According to the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, Yaoying Lin and Clifford Oxios, both 52, ran a business known as “Good Massage”, but advertised as Asia Massage, as an “active brothel.”

The joint investigation into the massage parlor, located at 7337 SW 107th Avenue in Kendall, was conducted by the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office and the Miami-Dade Police Department.

During exterior surveillance details and onsite undercover operations, law enforcement observed only men entering and exiting the business, and female employees would arrive in plainclothes then change into revealing clothing.

In addition, while an undercover officer was receiving a massage, prosecutors say, the female therapist would allegedly fondle him and offer sexual services in exchange for additional payments.

Authorities say they also found $260,000 in cash and bank accounts, which passed $1.5 million in cash and credit card charges over the span of the business operation.

Charges against Lin and Oxios include Racketeering, Conspiracy to Commit Racketeering, Unlicensed Practice of Massage and Money Laundering.

“Having a business act as an active brothel, operating in a local shopping center surrounded by merchants and families, is a serious concern for any resident of this community”, commented State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle. I’m glad that the Miami-Dade Police and my prosecutors have been able to shut this alleged criminal enterprise down.”

“Criminal activity such as in this case, negatively affects our neighborhoods and business communities,” commented Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez. “I’m grateful for our partnership with the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office which helps us investigate and prosecute those whose actions disrupt the quality of life of our residents and visitors.”