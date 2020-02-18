Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Americans are letting a lot of gift cards or other credits go to waste.
A new survey from Bankrate.com indicates that there are about $21 billion worth of gift cards, airline voucher and store credits going unused.
Millennials lead the pack, leaving cards and credits unused at a rate of 55 percent. They are followed by Gen Z and baby boomers.
Gen X has the lowest rate at 46-percent.
Sixty-four percent of Americans said they expect to use the cards or credits eventually, but just over a third said they probably won’t.
