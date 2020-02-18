MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Ozzy Osbourne is canceling the North American leg of his “No More Tours 2” which means he won’t be performing in South Florida in May in order to recover from recent “health issues”.
Osbourne was scheduled to perform at the BB&T Center in Sunrise on May 29.
Last month, Osbourne revealed he is battling Parkinson’s disease.
He is canceling the tour to “head to Europe for additional treatment,” according to the press release.
“I’m so thankful that everyone has been patient because I’ve had a s**t year,” Osbourne said. “Unfortunately, I won’t be able to get to Switzerland for treatment until April and the treatment takes six-eight weeks.” He added, “I don’t want to start a tour and then cancel shows at the last minute, as it’s just not fair to the fans. I’d rather they get a refund now and when I do the North American tour down the road, everyone who bought a ticket for these shows will be the first ones in line to purchase tickets at that time.”
Refunds are available at the original point of purchase. All refunds, including fees, will be returned directly to the credit card used.
