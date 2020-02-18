FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Lauderhill police are investigating a deadly home invasion.
It happened just before 2 a.m. at the Wyndham Apartments at 52nd Avenue and SW 18th Street.
Police said their officers heard gunshots and were flagged down by a man at the apartment entrance who had been shot in the leg. He told investigators that a group of armed men entered his unit demanding “stuff” and shots were fired.
When police went to that unit they found the body of a man who had been shot.
“When we approached the victim at the front gate, he was somewhat incoherent. He was suffering, obviously from a traumatic wound, and he was in and out. So he was telling us what he could at the time. He was shy of some details, but I’m sure as the investigation goes on we can actually put the pieces of the puzzle together,” said Lauderhill Police Lt. Mike Santiago. “He gave us enough to discover the body and start the investigation.”
Police said the surviving victim didn’t specify what the men were demanding or what they took. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
You must log in to post a comment.