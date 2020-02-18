MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a mild morning across South Florida with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.
The average low this time of year is 62 degrees.
The rain chance will remain low on Tuesday, but a few showers will be possible on the breeze. Highs will climb to the low to mid-80s. The average high is 78 degrees. There is a moderate risk of rip currents due to the onshore flow. Small craft should exercise caution due to choppy conditions.
Tonight’s lows will be mild again with low 70s.
Wednesday will be even warmer with highs in the mid-80s and the potential for stray showers. Thursday will be the hottest day of the week with highs soaring to the upper 80s. We’ll be flirting with record heat ahead of our next cold front set to arrive late Thursday.
By Friday we’ll enjoy cooler lows in the upper 60s and highs will be in the upper 70s. Deeper moisture along with a building breeze will lead to a higher rain chance. Passing showers will be possible on Friday.
It will be even cooler by Saturday morning with lows in the low 60s and highs in the low 70s. We’ll be back to normal on Sunday with seasonable highs in the upper 70s.
