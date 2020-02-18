



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A puppy found after she was found wandering the streets in the Redland with a gunshot wound to the jaw is recovering nicely after undergoing surgery.

The pup named Clover, a female Doberman mix, is about a year old and was found near SW 216th Street and 209th Avenue, according to a group called the “Redland Rockpit Abandoned Dogs.”

On Tuesday, we got our first look at post-surgery Clover, who was up and about already.

Dr. Briana Danielson at Hollywood Animal Hospital performed the surgery on Clover.

She was able to recover the bullet and fragments.

“That bullet did hit the lower jaw area,” Dr. Danielson said while pointing at an x-ray. “Most of the impact was in this region, where we had our necrotic bone and probably ricocheted up into the cheek.”

Dr. Danielson figures Clover was walking around with that bullet for more than a week.

“Some of the bone associated with the lower jaw is what we call necrotic, or what you might say, rotten. So that bone cannot be fixed,” she said.

Most of Clover’s lower jaw had to be removed.

Right now, she’s sore and swollen but she’s expected to recover well.

She’ll have to learn how to eat again after such a cruel act cost her part of her jaw. For now, she’s being fed through a feeding tube.

The Doberman Rescue League will eventually put Clover up for adoption. They’re amazed at how well she’s doing.

“For everything she’s been through, that fact that she can still see a human being and wag her tail and accept a hand to touch her, dogs are resilient, they’re amazing animals,” said Ginny Wargo from Doberman Rescue League.

The Grateful Paws and Doberman Rescue League worked together to get donations to pay the medical bill.

The Hollywood Animal Hospital said they’ve already raised enough money to cover Clover’s bill.

That said, there are plenty of other animals that also need medical attention.

If you’d like to donate, click the links below: