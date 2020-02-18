Comments
ORLANDO (CBS4/CNN) – Platinum is the traditional gift of a 70th anniversary but a Florida icon will be getting the golden touch instead.
Walt Disney World is giving Cinderella’s castle in the Magic Kingdom a makeover with new golden accents, some royal blue paint, and a light pink shade for part of it. It will be very similar to the update made at Sleeping Beauty’s castle at Disneyland in California.
The work will get underway in the coming weeks and continue through the summer.
The timing couldn’t be better because the animated “Cinderella” movie marked the 70th anniversary of its box office debut over the weekend.
You must log in to post a comment.