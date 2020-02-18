FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The search is on for a pair of burglars who smashed their way into a North Lauderdale home and stole thousands of dollars worth of jewelry.
It happened January 2nd in the 8300 block of SW 19th Street.
Just after 9:30 p.m., home surveillance video captured a young man knock on the front door of a home on the block and ask for someone with the name Christina. When the homeowner explains that Christina was not there, he left.
The Broward Sheriff’s Office said the subject was then seen walking toward another individual who was waiting for him. Detectives believe these two individuals went to a nearby home, cut a patio motion sensor and jumped the fence into the backyard.
A rear sliding glass door on the second story of the residence was shattered, and the master bedroom was ransacked. More than $2,000 worth of jewelry and the victim’s house key was taken.
Anyone with information on the burglary is urged contact Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.
