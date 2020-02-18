Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The world’s richest man is pledging ten billion dollars to fight climate change.
South Florida’s own Jeff Bezos said he will start giving grants this summer to scientists, activists, and non-profits working to protect the earth.
He made the announcement on Instagram, posting “I want to work along-side others- both to amplify known ways and to explore… new ways of fighting the devastating impact of climate change.”
His company, Amazon, which has a huge carbon footprint, has promised to only use renewable energy by 2030.
His pledge accounts for about seven-point-seven percent of his wealth.
You must log in to post a comment.