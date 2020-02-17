Filed Under:Golden Glades, Local TV, Miami News, Overturned Tractor Trailer

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An overturned tractor-trailer truck was causing some headaches for commuters in Miami on Monday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said it happened just after 9 a.m. on the ramp from the old Stateroad 9 to I-95 NB on the Golden Glades Interchange.

The ramp remains closed while crews try to upright the tractor-trailer.

There were no injuries reported, as FHP officials are urging drivers to avoid the area.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Comments