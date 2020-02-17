Comments
CAPE CANAVERAL (CBSMiami) – It was a picture perfect launch at Cape Canaveral Monday morning. And if all goes well, it could bring us all WiFi that’s out of this world.
SpaceX’s launch was the fifth of its kind, bringing the total number of Starlink satellites up to 300.
The company’s plan is to get thousands up there in low-Earth orbit.
The goal of Starlink is to offer affordable internet service to parts of the U.S. and Canada by the middle of 2020.
Eventually, SpaceX hopes to beam cheap high-speed broadband around the world, including rural areas that don’t have internet access right now.
