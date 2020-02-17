



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Oakland Park relatives of 24-year-old Luis Rodriguez are heartbroken.

“The reality is hitting in that we lost my little cousin,” a relative said.

That’s a woman who is too emotional to show her face and reveal her name since she’s worried because whoever killed her cousin in Lauderdale Lakes is still on the run.

“Please help so we can get justice for my cousin and he can rest in peace,” she said.

Sunday night, drivers were going in and out of carefree cove near MLK and Oakland Park boulevards. This is where Broward deputies say the victim was shot and killed Saturday just before 5 p.m. in the evening. It’s still unclear what led to the violence.

“He’s a sweet kid. Funny. Always joking,” she said.

That’s why they’re wondering who would take his life and they don’t know his connection to this gated mobile home community. It’s a neighborhood filled with families, including small children. So, this family wants any witnesses or neighbors to help detectives make an arrest.

“If anyone has any information, please contact Crimestoppers and help investigators find out who murdered my cousin,” she said.

As for the victim’s mother, this is her second time losing a child. It’s a loss that also impacted Rodriguez.

“She was born with an illness in her bones. She passed away at 19 in 2007. It affected him a lot,” the cousin said.

Now this family is not only looking for a killer but also preparing to say goodbye.

A gofundme page has been set up to assist the family. Click here if you would like to help.