



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A 1-year-old stray pit bull suffocating on its puppy collar is finally getting some much-needed help.

Red had been wandering around an abandoned warehouse in Fort Lauderdale for months, scrounging for scraps and sleeping under ramp.

“This dog has been being strangled for over six months, if not more, on the streets,” said Amy Roman with the 100+ Abandoned Dogs of Everglades Florida.

For weeks, volunteers from 100+ Abandoned Dogs of Everglades Florida said a restaurant owner was feeding him and crushing antibiotics into his food.

But after one of their many recent failed attempts to catch and save him, Red wouldn’t go back to her – until Monday.

“She said, ‘He came to my feet. He looked me in the eye, his leg he was limping it was bleeding.’ He came to her for help today… today,” Roman said.

The doctor said his small puppy collar did not penetrate internally, which is good. However, it will take weeks for him to heal.

“I mean, even with the wound, we’ve seen a lot worse than those wounds. They heal fine,” said Dr. Enio Sanmarti of Blue Pearl Animal Hospital.

Red is still scared, but now he’s getting the help he so desperately needs – a big relief for his saviors.

Red’s vet bills are totaling over $5,000 right now, so he needs your help. To donate, visit the 100+ Abandoned Dogs of Everglades Florida’s website.