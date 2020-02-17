MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Gardens police say two people had to be transported to a local hospital following a head-on collision Monday morning in Miami Gardens.

It happened at around 9 a.m. in the 20900 block of NW 2nd Avenue, authorities said.

The driver of one of the vehicles was going northbound, lost control of his car, crossed the median, entered the southbound lanes and hit another car head-on, according to police.

The vehicles involved showed severe damage, with one sedan missing its roof and most of its front-end.

There were unconfirmed reports of one of the vehicles being involved in a drag race at the time of the crash. Police had no comment.

Victoria Jones feels very fortunate to have survived a very close call.

“A car lost control from the other side of the road. It came right over and impacted the car that was in front of me,” said Jones.

Rescuers had to use the Jaws of Life to extricate one of the injured drivers.

“They had to cut the car apart in order to get her out of there.”

The second vehicle showed significant front-end damage.

There were at least two fire-rescue trucks and debris from the collision was strewn all over the roadway.

The condition of those injured is currently unknown.

Miami Gardens Police spokeswoman, Nelly Jones said, “Right now we can’t confirm exactly what happened. We are still in the early stages of this investigation.”

Witnesses are being asked to call Miami Gardens police if they should have any information on the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.