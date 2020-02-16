Comments
HOMESTEAD (CBSMiami) – The search is on for a shooter caught on camera going after an employee at a Homestead tow yard.
Homestead police said two men who work for a tow truck company confronted the suspect after he broke into one of their cars.
That suspect then opened fire, hitting both men.
The shooter got away in the stolen car, but later ditched the vehicle.
Medics airlifted both men to the hospital in critical condition.
There’s been no update on how they’re doing.
If you have any information that can help police with this investigation, please contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.
You must log in to post a comment.