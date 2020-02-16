HOMESTEAD (CBSMiami) – A devastated family is left planning the funeral of a 3-year-old boy struck and killed while selling Valentine’s Day gifts with his parents.

Anthony de Leon was killed by an out of control driver on Friday.

Witnesses said a late model Dodge Charger careened through the family’s roadside tent and hit him.

Cellphone video shows the moment it happened.

“I heard everybody screaming and I just ran over there, I saw them trying to lift the car, I didn’t know why,” said witness Alex Correa.

Correa is a mechanic who was working across the street. He quickly learned everyone was trying to lift the car because a young boy was trapped underneath.

“A guy got a pipe, I don’t know from where, I put it under it and that helped a little bit you know. So we all just lifted the passenger’s side,” he said.

Another mechanic brought in heavy equipment and pulled the child out.

“I’ve never seen anything like that,” Correa said.

The 3-year-old was airlifted to Kendall Regional Hospital.

Florida highway Patrol said he never made it.

For those who tried to help it was tough news to hear.

“I wish I could’ve done more, you know,” Correa said. “Honestly, I wish I could’ve done something quicker, but sometimes these things just happen.”

Witnesses said the driver and passenger inside the dodge stayed on scene both distraught. There are charges pending for that driver.