FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The city of Fort Lauderdale’s precautionary boil water advisory for areas near the south fork of the New River has been lifted.
Bacteriological surveys showed the water was safe to drink after emergency repairs to the submerged 16-inch pipe were completed.
The boundaries of the advisory were as follows:
- North fork of the New River (north)
- Davie Blvd. (south)
- Tarpon River up to and including SW 7 St.
- South fork of the New River (east)
- SW 15 Ave. (west)
If you have questions, you can call the city’s 24-Hour Neighbor Call Center at (954) 828-8000.
