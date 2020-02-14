



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Our furry companions give us love 356 days a year, so on this Valentine’s Day, you can ‘Unleash Your Love’ for them.

“Come get your new gear, get your dog a new look and help a dog,” said Steven Cohen, owner of the Dog Bar in Miami Beach.

All week through Sunday, February 16, you can drop off your used dog leashes, collars and harnesses at the Dog Bar as part of the first annual, week-long ‘Unleash your Love’ Valentine’s Event #OnLincoln.

In exchange, you’ll get 20% toward the purchase of a new pet accessory. If you don’t need a new accessory, but still want to help, you can use that discount toward a purchase for donation.

“Your new gear [will] hang on the amazing wall we have on our store, which commemorates really all the love from dog owners to dogs for donation,” said Cohen.

At the end of the month, all donations and part of proceeds will go to the Humane Society of Greater Miami.

Miami-Dade Animal Services is also getting some love on this special day – $90,000 worth to be exact.

“It’s a great surprise. The partnership with Petco has helped us save a lot of animals,” said Alex Munoz, director of Miami-Dade Animal Services.

This particular donation from the Petco Foundation helps programs that typically don’t get funding, like the pet retention program.

“The goal is to keep people and pets together,” said Munoz. “Sometimes, people are surrendering animals for reasons beyond control and need some type of assistance.”

These organizations work to save pets every day of the year, but on this Valentine’s Day, they’re hoping everyone will get a little extra TLC to our animals.

“Today is a great day calling attention. People can volunteer, walk the pets, play with them, or adopt pets and give them a permanent home, permanent love,” said Munoz. “They can give a donation to the shelters and many programs. It’s another great opportunity.”

More information on ‘Unleash your Love,’ click here.