MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two men are in custody after a police-involved shooting in a northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood.
It happened late Thursday afternoon along NW 96th Street and 9th Avenue.
Investigators say officers were responding to a call of a domestic dispute when they heard gunshots nearby. That’s when police spotted the suspects driving along NW 96th street.
Officers said one of the suspects started shooting at them and they exchanged gunfire.
Afterward, the car crashed into a van and two men jumped out and ran into a nearby building. They were quickly taken into custody and arrested.
