



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Do you want to vote in the upcoming Presidential Preference Primary? The deadline to register to vote or make party changes is Tuesday, February 18.

You can register at your county election office, public libraries, military recruitment offices, or driver’s license offices.

Click here for the Miami-Dade County Election Office; Open Tuesday, Feb. 18 from 8:00 a.m. – Midnight.

Click here for the Broward County Election Office

Click here for the Monroe County Election Office

Click here for the State of Florida Online Voter Registration System

You can also register to vote at the Miami-Dade Elections Department Branch Office, Stephen P. Clark Center lobby, 111 NW 1 Street, Miami, which will be open Monday, Feb. 17, from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Presidential Preference Primary takes place on March 17.

The state of Florida has a closed primary system, which means unless you are a registered Democrat or Republican, you can’t vote in the March 17 Primary. However, you can switch your party affiliation by the February 18.

So if you are a registered independent, you have time to change your affiliation to Democrat or Republican to vote in this primary. You can switch on the Florida elections website as well.

The election dates for 2020 are:

Presidential Preference Primary Election: March 17

Primary Election: August 18

General Election: November 3

If you’re not sure if you are registered to vote in the state of Florida, or which party you are registered with, you can find that information on the Florida Division of Elections website.