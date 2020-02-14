



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Today marks two years since the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre.

To honor the 17 students and faculty who lost their lives that tragic day, school districts across the country, including Broward and Miami-Dade, will observe a moment of silence at 10:17 a.m.

Broward County has declared February 14th a Day of Service and Love. It will be a day to give back to the community to honor those who died in the shooting

To mark the day, Parkland and organizations around the city will host events focused on service and healing.

Food For The Poor has partnered with the city for a food-packing event that will run in two sessions. The Parkland Recreation and Enrichment Center will host a support and service project featuring therapy dogs, therapists, and a brief ceremony to honor the victims.

Schools across the county will also mark the day with various events.

The North Lauderdale Pre-K – 8 will hold a Garden Clean Up where students will harvest the fruits of their labor from produce grown in their school garden. The produce will then be packaged to take home. Students will also host a brunch for first responders with special guests from the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Cypress Bay High School has partnered with Feeding Children Everywhere to pack 25,000 meals for local children in need. Students raised $5,000 for this project and will participate in one of four assembly line stations to pack meals. Students will also participate in a variety of kindness projects.

At Miramar High School, Students will participate in a peace rally. They will then be given the opportunity to take part in breakout sessions that allow for creative expression and mindfulness, stress and relaxation, meditation, and mental health awareness discussions. Students will also complete a mural dedicated to the lives lost.

At Tradewinds Elementary School in Coconut Creek, students take part in decorating murals and heART projects showing messages of kindness and love.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools has a Values Matter Miami Initiative which focuses on kindness and all schools are being asked to promote “Love and Kindness Day” on Valentine’s Day.

Schools are urged to create Kindness Corners, Be Kind Scavenger Hunts, Kindness Challenges, Kindness Paper Chains, and even Kindness Trees.

In addition, the District’s Department of Mental Health Services is providing each school with resources and services that support mental wellness efforts including providing counselors who will be available to meet with students or staff who need extra support.

“Talking to Children About Violence: Tips for Parents and Teachers” is being distributed in schools and sent home in three languages to provide guidance in talking to children about violence and helping them cope with the anniversary of this tragedy.

Additional resources are available on the Division of Student Services website at studentservices.dadeschools.net/CopingwithTragedy.asp