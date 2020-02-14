



PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – Students and faculty in schools across South Florida paused Friday to remember the 17 people who died in the Parkland school shooting two years ago today.

Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie called the day one of “Service and Love.” He called today a time for the public school family and community to come together to honor those lost lives.

At 10:17 a.m., a moment of silence was held at schools across Broward and Miami-Dade counties including North Lauderdale Pre-K-8, Cypress Bay High, Miramar High, and William H. Turner Technical Arts High School in Miami to list a few.

Students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High will be released early and are being encouraged to participate in volunteer service projects.

Mental health staff and therapy dogs will be on hand for students and staff.

WATCH: CBS4 SPECIAL REPORT BROWARD SCHOOLS PAUSE FOR MOMENT OF SILENCE

“This tragedy will forever be with us,” Runcie told reporters outside the school Friday morning, “but as a community, I can tell you, the students have expressed a tremendous amount of courage, resiliency.”

Runcie says more than 100 million dollars has been invested in safety and security measures in Florida public schools since the shooting.

Like any school shooting, the Parkland tragedy irreparably altered the community in which it took place. However, the impact of the school, its students, and the friends and family members of the victims was felt far beyond South Florida. That is because many of the survivors immediately began speaking out and confronting lawmakers about gun control reform.