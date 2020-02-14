



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Looking for something to do during this Presidents’ Day long weekend? Your choices include the Progressive Miami International Boat Show, the Miami Yacht Show and the Coconut Grove Arts Festival.

Coconut Grove Arts Festival

“Well, 57 years. That’s kind of exciting in itself,” said Monty Trainer, the President of the Coconut Grove Arts Festival. “Three hundred and eighty great artists. It’s always exciting.”

There will also be culinary presentations daily, 12 chefs total with four chefs a day presenting, plus a family zone for kids all for $15, from Saturday through Monday. Children under the age of 12 are free. Coconut Grove residents get a discounted rate of $10 with proof of residency.

“The best deal in town,” said Trainer. “The Grove will always be the center of art. Three days of good weather, food, drink, art entertainment, I mean where are you going to find this within a mile?”

For the first time, there will be a live concert to kick off the festival on Friday night. Who better to do that than Emily Estefan?

“I’m super thrilled and honored to have this responsibility,” said Estefan. “The Grove has such a rich history of music.”

“This concert will set the tone for what we feel will be our finest festival ever,” said Trainer.

Estefan reflected on when she used to come to this very event as a kid.

“Going to the festival and just being excited about the food and the art. Seeing my nephew now, he’s going to be going. He’s super excited and it’s just an indication that time is passing, but we are continuing to keep those traditions alive. Hopefully, first of many more and more music will be incorporated,” she said.

Estefan said she can’t give away too much, but expect some secret collaborations.

“It’s important to highlight what we have here in Miami,” said Estefan.” Definitely some surprises in store. That’s all I’ll say.”

South Bayshore Dr. will be closed from Aviation Avenue to McFarlane Road and from McFarlane Road to Grand Avenue starting Friday at 9 a.m. through Monday at 11:30 p.m.

Miami Yacht Show & Progressive Miami International Boat Show

Andrew Doole, President of the U.S. Boat Show Division for Informa Markets and Paul Flannery, Executive Director of the International Yacht Brokers Association, spoke as co-owners of the show.

Doole boasted that between the $450 million estimated for the Miami Yacht Show and the $850 million dollars estimated for Miami International Boat Show, that’s $1.3 billion dollars brought into the economy every year. In other words, that’s more than two Super Bowls!

“[The Miami Boat Show] is such a big part of Miami’s history,” said Colleen Richardson, director of public relations for the show. “We have 1,400 boats here. You’ll get a top-notch education on sailboats, powerboats. There’s a little bit of everything for everybody. One of the things that also makes this show very special We have over 200 sea trials. Two hundred of the latest boats and the latest technology and we’ll give you a test drive.”

On Thursday morning, the Miami Yacht Show hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to kick off the 32nd year of its event. This year it is headquartered at One Herald Plaza.

This year’s show will showcase over 400 yachts and superyachts. More than 15 of those yachts have never been seen before. The 2020 Miami Yacht Show will also have an eco-exhibit in partnership with the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science to educate visitors about conservation within the marina.