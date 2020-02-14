MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Every Friday, in partnership with the Florida Panthers, we put the spotlight on a hero among us, men or women who have gone beyond the call of duty for our country.

Today, we’re meeting United States Navy Veteran Thomas Mulling.

Aviation Petty Officer Second Class Mulling served from 1971 to 1980.

He was part of the helicopter combat support squadron 2.

His primary job, for most of his career, was a search and rescue crewman. He spent over 1,000 hours in the air, taking part in many rescues and saving countless lives.

“I was deployed to the North sea several times. So we were flying and we get a call. The pilot and copilot lost their engine and were ejected. We got there and spotted both pilots so we deployed our swimmer. He picked up the first pilot brought him up and we deployed the swimmer for a second time and he brought the other pilot back with him. No words to express it, I mean you save somebody’s life what’s more gratifying than that. Knowing I served my country I was there in a time of need and be the best at my job that I could be,” said Mulling.

Thomas Mulling was honored at a recent Florida Panthers game. With his family by his side he proudly stood and thanked the fan filled arena as they too took to their feet to honor this hero among us.

On behalf of the Florida Panthers and CBS4 we would like to say thank you U.S. Navy Veteran Aviation Petty Officer Second Class Thomas Mulling for your service and dedication to our country.