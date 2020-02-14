DAYTONA BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — Firecrackers in a stairwell led to an active shooter scare a Daytona Beach school.
Daytona Beach police rushed to Mainland High School shortly after noon on Thursday after receiving multiple emergency calls. Volusia County deputies and neighboring Ormond Beach officers also responded.
The school was locked down and search.
Investigators quickly determined that there was no active shooter, police said. Officers clearing one of the campus buildings discovered the firecrackers in the stairwell. Investigators believe that was the source of the sound that some mistook for gunshots.
Detectives processed the scene for evidence and reviewed security video, police said. Investigators determined that three juvenile students set off the firecrackers. Police said each of them faces a misdemeanor charge of disruption of a school function and a felony charge of bringing an explosive device onto school property. All three were identified, and one was taken into custody a short time later, police said.
