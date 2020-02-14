MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Starting on Monday, February 17, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) District Six will begin testing new ramp signals located on 19 entrance ramps to SR 826/Palmetto Expressway between NW 25 Street and NW 154 Street.

Here is what FDOT officials said about the testing:

Testing is set to take place between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. and will last for one month.

Ramp signals will ease traffic flow by controlling the rate at which vehicles enter the highway to ensure there are enough gaps in traffic to accommodate each car.

They will operate based on real-time traffic conditions and allow one or two cars to merge onto the expressway at a time.

These signals were installed as part of the Palmetto Express Lanes Project currently underway between West Flagler Street and NW 154 Street.

Once testing is complete and the signals are activated, motorists can expect to see them working during peak travel times.

Advanced warning signs will alert drivers when the ramp signals are on.

For more information, please call FDOT’s Public Information Office at (305) 470-5349 or Construction Community Outreach Specialist Maria Camacho at (305) 731-7699, or visit palmettoexpresslanes.com.