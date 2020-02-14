Comments
LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) – A Lauderhill father is under arrest Friday for allegedly stabbing his two children with a machete.
According to Lauderhill police, the girls 10 and 17 years old. Both were taken to a local hospital by ambulance in an unknown condition.
It happened in the 11-hundred block of NW 44th Terrace.
According to police, the father left the scene, but was taken into custody a short time later.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
