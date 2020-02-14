Comments
DAVIE (CBSMiami) – A raging fire burned through a section of the roof on a Davie home early Friday morning causing it to collapse.
Chopper4 over the home at West Falcon Drive spotted firefighters attacking the flames as smoke poured out of the home.
Davie Fire Chief said firefighters arrived on the scene a little after 6 a.m. Gonzalez said they are trying to determine where the fire originated. Once it reached the attic, he said it made it more difficult to put.
No injuries were reported.
The five people who live in the home have been displaced. The Red Cross is assisting them.
