  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Davie, House Fire, Local TV, Miami News

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – A raging fire burned through a section of the roof on a Davie home early Friday morning causing it to collapse.

Chopper4 over the home at West Falcon Drive spotted firefighters attacking the flames as smoke poured out of the home.

Davie Fire Chief said firefighters arrived on the scene a little after 6 a.m. Gonzalez said they are trying to determine where the fire originated. Once it reached the attic, he said it made it more difficult to put.

No injuries were reported.

The five people who live in the home have been displaced. The Red Cross is assisting them.

Comments