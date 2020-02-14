MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Despite heroic efforts by good Samaritans, a child could not be saved after the minor ended up pinned under a vehicle Friday afternoon in Homestead.

Police said a driver lost control, as the vehicle was heading north in 300th block US 1, and it ended up plowing into a roadside Valentine’s day stand in Homestead.

“I heard everybody screaming and I just ran over there, I saw them trying to lift the car, I didn’t know why,” said good Samaritan, Alex Correa.

Correa is a mechanic across the street. He quickly learned everyone was trying to lift the car because a young child was trapped underneath.

“All the people just trying to lift the car. One guy got a pipe, I don’t know from where he put it under and that helped a little bit. We all just lift on the passenger side,” Correa said.

At the same time, another mechanic ran over with a heavy-duty jack to help, but before he could get there the child had been pulled out.

“One of the guys went under and actually slid him out because we barely lift the tire a little bit, so he could get out. It’s something, honestly, I’ve never seen anything like that.

The victim was airlifted to Kendall Regional Hospital.

The Florida Highway Patrol confirms the child did not survive. People on the scene believe he was under the Valentine Tent with his parents when it happened. For those who tried to help, it’s tough news to hear.

“I wish I could have done more, do something quicker. Sometimes, it just happens,” Correa said.

No charges have been filed at this point.