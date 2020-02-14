Comments
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Residents of one Fort Lauderdale neighborhood are being told it’s safe to drink the water again.
On Friday, the city lifted a February 11th precautionary boil water notice to affected residents near Cordova Road and SE 11th Street in the Rio Vista neighborhood.
The notice was issued after a valve on an eight-inch water main sprung a leak. Emergency repairs were made and bacteriological tests show that the water is safe to drink.
