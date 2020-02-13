  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – White House officials confirmed President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania will be attending this weekend’s Daytona 500.

The Daytona International Speedway will be holding its 2020 NASCAR Cub Series season opener Daytona 500 race on Sunday.

Officials said this will the first NASCAR race either have attended since the President’s inauguration.

The US Secret Service, responsible for their personal security, tweeted that it is securing the area with a 30-mile ‘no drone zone,’ ahead of Trump’s visit.

Former President George W. Bush was the last sitting American head of state to attend the race in 2004.

