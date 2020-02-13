MIAMI (CBSMiami) – White House officials confirmed President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania will be attending this weekend’s Daytona 500.
The Daytona International Speedway will be holding its 2020 NASCAR Cub Series season opener Daytona 500 race on Sunday.
Officials said this will the first NASCAR race either have attended since the President’s inauguration.
The US Secret Service, responsible for their personal security, tweeted that it is securing the area with a 30-mile ‘no drone zone,’ ahead of Trump’s visit.
Ladies and Gentlemen start your engines but not your drones. The Secret Service is securing the @NASCAR Daytona 500 by providing a 30 mile “No Drone Zone”. Enjoy the race. pic.twitter.com/pHjp7Bvwix
— U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) February 12, 2020
Former President George W. Bush was the last sitting American head of state to attend the race in 2004.
