



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If it’s the start of the long President’s Day weekend in Miami that means it will be a boaters paradise as both the Miami International Boat Show and the Miami Yacht Show kick off on Thursday.

The 2020 Progressive Insurance Miami International Boat Show will run through Monday at Miami Marine Stadium Park on Virginia Key.

The show’s organizers say it attracts nearly 100,000 people over its five-day run. The show boasts over 1,400 boats and yachts in the custom-made marina.

Admission is $45 on Thursday, which is Premier Day. Friday through Monday, admission is $30 per day for those ages 13+ and a two-day pass is $55. Children 12 and younger get in free with a paid adult admission.

The show is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday and from 10 am. to 5 p.m. on Monday.

But that’s not the only boat show this weekend.

This year the 35th annual Miami Yacht Show has moved from Miamarina at Bayside Marketplace to its new home in downtown Miami at One Herald Plaza.

This year’s show will showcase over 400 of the world’s most extraordinary and uniquely designed yachts and superyachts, including more than 15 new debuts. Additionally, the 2020 Miami Yacht Show will display an eco-exhibit in partnership with the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science to educate visitors about the protected seagrass conservation area within the marina.

The SuperYacht Miami site located on Island Gardens Deep Harbour Marina on Watson Island.

Admission is $45 on Thursday which is Premier Day. Friday through Monday, admission is $30 per day for those 13 and older. Children 12 and under get free with adult paid admission.