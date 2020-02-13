Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade County School Board approved the 2020-21 school calendars.
The first day of school will now be August 24th, 2020. The last day of school will be June 9th, 20121.
Spring Break will take place from March 29th to April 2nd. This is different from Broward County public schools. Their Spring Break will be a week earlier, from March 22nd through March 26th.
In Broward, the first day of school will be August 19, 2020. The last day of school will be June 9, 2021,
