MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A memorial for Florida Highway Patrol Joseph Bullock was being held Thursday morning at the Bayside Community Church in Bradenton.
Bullock was shot and killed in the line of duty last week as he was assisting a disabled vehicle on Interstate 95 in Martin County.
A long procession of dozens of law enforcement from all over the state accompanied Bullock’s body as it arrived at the church around 10 a.m.
The memorial was being attended by Bullock’s immediate family, friends and dozens of law enforcement officers.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was expected to eulogize Bullock.
At the conclusion of the service, a procession of law enforcement vehicles will escort Bullock’s body to the Sarasota National Cemetery for burial.
Bullock spent 19 years with FHP, always stationed in Ft. Pierce. He leaves behind two sisters and his parents.
The trooper’s loss is felt statewide among law enforcement.
Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony talked about the impact during a media Q & A Thursday, “While these incidents don’t happen very often, it’s a reminder of how dangerous these jobs are. We need the community’s support and should pray for the family because it’s tough.”
Bullock was 42 years old.
The man who shot and killed Bullock was in turn shot and killed by an off duty Riviera Beach police officer.
