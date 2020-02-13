HIALEAH (CBSMiami) – A man suspected of stabbing a woman multiple times led police on a chase before he was taken into custody in northwest Miami-Dade on Thursday.

Hialeah police said when their officers arrived at 5653 W 27th Avenue they found a 27-year-old woman who had been stabbed multiple times.

The man who attacked her, identified as 35-year-old Saul Duprey, had fled before the police arrived.

The seriously injured woman was airlifted to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

A neighbor said, “Then I heard a commotion, the mom screaming. He stabbed her 8 times. On her head and all over.”

“They were boyfriend and girlfriend. In December, they broke up and she advised us that if we were to see him around here to call the police, because he is very dangerous. It seemed that he had threatened her already,” a neighbor said.

Hialeah police put out a radio alert for Duprey’s car.

When it was spotted, police tried to make a traffic stop, but Duprey reportedly fled, running several officers off the road.

“The subject did an evasive act to try striking one of the vehicles of the Opa-locka Police Department. The officer ran off the roadway, continuing the radio transmission advising the neighboring jurisdiction of North Miami Beach,” said Chief James Dobson of the Opa-Locka Police Department.

It all ended when police say Duprey drove into the parking lot of Jackson North. With nowhere to go, investigators say he took off running. But didn’t get far.

He exited the vehicle and a foot chase ensued. He ran inside the hospital, exited the hospital and was taken into custody as he exited the hospital.