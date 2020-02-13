



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The man convicted of killing Markeis McGlockton during a parking space altercation at a Clearwater convenience store in 2018 was transferred to protective custody after he was attacked a prison near Gainesville on Tuesday, Florida Department of Corrections officials said.

Video surveillance from the store shows Michael Drejka, 49, arguing with McGlockton’s girlfriend, Britany Jacobs, on July 19, before McGlockton exits the store, confronts Drejka and shoves him to the ground.

Drejka, 49, who is white, pulled out a handgun and shot McGlockton, 28, an unarmed black man, in the chest as McGlockton appears to back away. McGlockton was more than 10 feet away when Drejka fired, a detective wrote in a criminal complaint.

After being shot, McGlockton runs back into the store and collapses in front of 5-year-old Markeis Jr. He died later at a hospital.

Drejka said he shot McGlockton in self-defense.

Drejka, who is serving his time at a Trenton prison, was sentenced for the shooting to 20 years in prison.

WATCH: Store surveillance video shows shooting:

Here is what the Florida Department of Corrections said about the incident:

“On February 11, at approximately 12:30 p.m., Inmate Michael Drejka (J80557) was involved in an isolated incident with another inmate. The situation was brought under control by institution security staff.

Per standard protocol, Inmate Drejka was examined by medical staff and the incident is being investigated. At this time, Drejka is in administrative confinement separate from the general population, pending protective management review.

The Florida Department of Corrections is committed to providing for the safety and wellbeing of all inmates in custody. Inmates who cause harm to others are held accountable for their actions. This includes administrative sanctions, placement in restrictive housing and criminal charges if applicable. This is done for the safety of staff and other inmates.

The Department uses every tool at their disposal to mitigate violence within our institutions. Correctional Officers are diligent in their efforts to search inmates and common areas to eradicate weapons and unauthorized property. At the forefront of our efforts is an agency-wide effort to recruit and retain correctional officers statewide.

As a health-care provider, FDC is prohibited from addressing, explaining or informing anyone about an inmate’s personal health information by federal and state privacy laws. FDC takes this responsibility seriously. Information about an inmate’s health status released by attorneys or other parties cannot be acknowledged, explained, corrected or even addressed by FDC.”