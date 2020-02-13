FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Princess Cruises ship cut its voyage short and returned to Port Everglades Thursday morning after nearly 350 passengers reported being sick with a gastrointestinal illness.

The Centers for Disease Control said 345 passengers of the 3,035 passengers (11.4%) reported symptoms of gastrointestinal illness including vomiting and diarrhea. Twenty-six crew members, out of 1,161, also reported coming down with it.

The gastrointestinal illness cases reported are totals for the entire voyage and do not represent the number of active gastrointestinal cases at any given port of call or at disembarkation, according to the CDC.

In response to the outbreak, the CDC said the ship’s crew has increased their cleaning and disinfection procedures. The ship’s medical team has also been collecting stool specimens from passengers and crew gastrointestinal illness cases and sending them for testing.

Princess Cruises said the Caribbean Princess “curtailed its voyage out of an abundance of caution due to guests reporting symptoms consistent with a mild case of gastrointestinal illness.”

“This is a highly unusual development and we share the disappointment of our guests. However, the health and safety of our guests and crew is our top priority, and in working with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it was decided out of an abundance of caution, in this specific instance, to discontinue the cruise,” said the statement.

The cruise line also pointed out that there no suspected cases of coronavirus on the ship.

Once the passengers disembark, the ship will get a super sanitation cleaning. All guests will receive a 50 percent refund on their voyage and a future cruise credit valued at 50 percent of their cruise for the inconvenience.

The ship will resume its planned itineraries on February 16th.