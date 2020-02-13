



MIAMI (Hoodline) – South-West Coconut Grove is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options, according to Walk Score’s rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in South-West Coconut Grove look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings in South-West Coconut Grove via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Miami neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3589 Franklin Ave.

Listed at $1,700/month, this 700-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom living space is located at 3589 Franklin Ave.

You’ll find central heating in the residence. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There’s no leasing fee required for this rental.

3100 Carter St.

This two-bedroom, one-bathroom address, situated at 3100 Carter St., is listed for $1,750/month for its 815 square feet.

The unit has central heating and stainless steel appliances. The building offers assigned parking. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn’t worry about a leasing fee.

3270 William Ave.

Here’s a two-bedroom, one-bathroom abode at 3270 William Ave., which, at 864 square feet, is going for $1,780/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There’s no leasing fee required for this rental.

3629 S.W. 37th Ave.

This three-bedroom, three-bathroom residence, situated at 3629 S.W. 37th Ave., is listed for $3,000/month.

Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry and outdoor space. There isn’t a leasing fee associated with this rental.

3139 Hibiscus St.

And here’s a three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom townhouse at 3139 Hibiscus St., which, with 1,972 square feet, is going for $3,600/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking. In the unit, expect to find central heating and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn’t worry about a leasing fee.

