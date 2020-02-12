



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It will be a big President’s Day weekend in Miami as The Miami International Boat Show and the Coconut Grove Arts Festival will attract thousands of visitors.

The 2020 Progressive Insurance Miami International Boat Show will kick off Thursday and run through Monday at Miami Marine Stadium Park on Virginia Key.

The show’s organizers say it attracts nearly 100,000 people over its five-day run. The show boasts over 1,400 boats and yachts in the custom-made marina.

Admission is $45 on Thursday, which is Premier Day. Friday through Monday, admission is $30 per day for those ages 13+ and a two-day pass is $55. Children 12 and younger get in free with a paid adult admission.

The show is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday and from 10 am. to 5 p.m. on Monday.

But that’s not the only boat show this weekend.

This year the 35th annual Miami Yacht Show is moving from Miamarina at Bayside Marketplace to its new home in downtown Miami at One Herald Plaza.

This year’s show will showcase over 400 of the world’s most extraordinary and uniquely designed yachts and superyachts, including more than 15 new debuts. Additionally, the 2020 Miami Yacht Show will display an eco-exhibit in partnership with the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science to educate visitors about the protected seagrass conservation area within the marina.

The SuperYacht Miami site located on Island Gardens Deep Harbour Marina on Watson Island.

Admission is $45 on Thursday which is Premier Day. Friday through Monday, admission is $30 per day for those 13 and older. Children 12 and under get free with adult paid admission.

If boats aren’t you’re thing, how about art.

How about the 57th Annual Coconut Grove Arts Festival .

New this year, Emily Estefan will headline a Valentine’s Day concert. This first-ever “Evening under the Stars” concert will be held in Peacock Park on Friday.

“I can’t think of a better performer to kick-off this year’s Festival and capture the magic of Coconut Grove,” said Monty Trainer, president of the Arts Festival. “Emily has quickly made a name for herself in the music industry and we are thrilled to have her grace our stage on Valentine’s Day. This concert will set the tone for what we feel will be our finest festival ever.”

The festival, which opens Saturday, will showcase the works of hundreds of nationally recognized artists along the scenic streets of Coconut Grove. The festival is located just south of downtown Miami, adjacent to beautiful Biscayne Bay. It runs along the streets of McFarlane Road, South Bayshore Drive and Pan American Drive.

Festival hours will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday. Admission is $15 per person, per day. Free Admission is granted to children 12 and under, Metrorail Golden Passport and Patriot Passport holders. Residents of Coconut Grove in the 33133 zip code may purchase a $7 admission ticket in advance online and $10 at the gate.