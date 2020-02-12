



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An MMA fighter from Miami was locked up after police said he attacked a father walking with his daughter because he thought she was being kidnapped.

According to Michael Nates’ arrest report, it all happened on Feb. 9 when the victims were walking home in the 5400 block of NW 4th Ave.

The victim told police that Nates began following him and asking if that was his daughter and what her name was.

The arrest report states that the victim ignored Nates, at which point the MMA fighter asked the 3-year-old girl if she wanted to go with him.

Then, Nates reportedly asked the father, “Are you willing to fight for your daughter?”

Police said after asking that last question, Nates attacked the father, causing the little girl to hit the ground.

The man grabbed his daughter and started running towards his home while yelling for help.

Police said Nates was punching the father when a witness showed up and grabbed the girl, who had suffered a cut to her lip and scratch to her knee, to get away.

The arrest report goes on to state that Nates fled the scene, but the victim and his brother-in-law waved down an officer and pointed Nates out.

Police said during his arrest, Nates disclosed that he didn’t know the victims were father and daughter and he wanted to save her from getting kidnapped.

According to CBS4 News partner the Miami Herald, Nates had to be hospitalized after he reportedly attacked several Miami officers at a police station.