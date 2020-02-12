MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Marlins pitchers and catchers reported for spring training in Jupiter Beach Wednesday morning.

Marlins head coach Don Mattingly is still uncertain who the team’s opening day starter will be, but knows about the is the low national expectations from the ballclub.

“A lot of people don’t have high expectations, I have high expectations. They have high expectations,” said Marlins catcher Francisco Cervelli.

“I don’t know if there is anybody out there that doesn’t pick us to be last in our division, so if there is somebody I’d like to know who that is,” said Mattingly.

Pitchers and catchers threw, fielded and bunted with Juan Pierre.

Without a clear picture of the starting rotation at the moment, but the hope is that top prospect Sixto Sanchez will be in the mix.

‘He’s got a lot of talent, not just him. A lot of young guys here right now,” said Marlins catcher Jorge Alfaro.

“Yeah, see the rotation is pretty good, great to be honest. I got to work so I can get a spot there.

As for who will be closing games out for the Marlins, expectations are highest for 35-year-old Brandon Kintzler. The former All-Star finished last season with a 2.68 ERA.

“It was a career year for me and I think I’m better than ever have been. I just listened to what people say about baseball players. Apparently we’re not supposed to be good at 35. I feel like I’m a fine wine,” said Kintzler.

The entire Marlins team reports back to spring training Monday.