TAMPA (CBSMiami) – A pervy voyeur was caught on camera taking an upskirt pic of the teen in front of him at a popular chain restaurant.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said it happened January 20th at a Chipotle on Dale Mabry Highway North.
In a surveillance video from the restaurant, the man appears to turn on his phone’s flashlight before bending over and pointing its camera under the skirt of the unsuspecting female in front of him. After holding it there for a second or two, he then pulls it away and looks at the screen to see what image he was able to capture.
Sheriff’s investigators aren’t sure if he took pictures or a video, but they are sure they want to get a hold of him before he does this again.
