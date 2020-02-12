MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Former Miami Heat’s Dwyane Wade’s public support for his own child, Zaya, is seen by the trans community as a ‘tremendous help.’

“What’s the point in being on this earth if you’re trying to be something you’re not,” Zaya said.

Her famous dad and step-mom actress Gabrielle Union are quite proud, calling on other parents to respect and accept their children just as they are.

Zaya and her dad recorded a conversation while driving on a golf cart.

Zaya explained, “Like you can look in the mirror and say hi to yourself, like, ‘nice to meet you.’”

19-year-old Theo Brombacher watched Zaya’s video.

“It’s amazing seeing the parental support like that,” he said.

He understands the importance of family love and self-acceptance.

“Around freshman year of high school, sophomore year of high school is when I was really started to come to terms with the fact, ‘okay, I’m not a girl,’” he recalls.

Theo’s thrilled to see such big name stars talking about trans issues and supporting their children. He feels it leads to better understanding.

“When a big celebrity or their children start talking about this kind of topics it really brings that, almost excuse, to look into it, to educate yourself,” he said.

Michael Alexander-Luz is a youth therapist at Sunserve in Fort Lauderdale.

“It is great to see people with such a huge platform using that platform to help others understand LGBTQ identities,” he said.

He said Zaya’s statements and her parents’ public backing is a tremendous help for the trans community, especially young people.

“It’s been really important for our minority youth, our black and brown youth to see someone that looks like them, be supportive,” Alexander-Luz said.