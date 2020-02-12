



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a scene that took place this past weekend right at the starting line of the Miami Marathon.

A group of first responders was walking the race route to raise awareness for PTSD when they came across a young boy saluting the group.

One of them stopped and came over to acknowledge him when a picture was taken. It’s not the first time a camera has caught a child performing a salute. John F. Kennedy Jr. did it under different circumstances in 1963, but the result was the same. People remember it.

“It made me happy for the rest of the race,” said Traci Sierra, a Miami Beach police officer.

She was leading the group of first responders and was seen in the picture giving the young boy a high five during the race.

“As we were crossing the starting line I look over and there is this little man with a salute. It made me happy, and brought a smile to my face,” she added.

“Just seeing that I told myself I would really love to give him my medal from the race,” said Sierra.

It’s something she has done in her previous five races. She takes her race medal and gives it to a child. The problem now though is that she doesn’t know who that boy is.

She’s expanding her search now from social media hoping to be reunited with him and his family. A reunion this time that will last more than a few seconds.

“I’d love to thank his parents for raising an honorable little boy. I’d love to meet him and give him a hug because he made my day,” she said about what it would be like to come face to face with him again.

The boy was at the starting line of the Miami Marathon Sunday morning with the photo taken just before 7 a.m.

If you think you can identify him, the Miami Beach Police Department would appreciate your help.

You can call the department at (305) 673-7925 or send them a message via their Facebook page.