MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An innocent woman was hit by a stray bullet when shots were fired in a southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood.

The shooting happened at 7:30 p.m. in the Southridge I and II community not far from US1 and Caribbean Blvd.

Two men, who were inside a car, were shot. One was shot in the head, the other was grazed in the head. Both were taken to Jackson South Hospital.

A woman was also grazed in the head by a bullet. A friend who was with her said they were just leaving the woman’s home when it happened.

“We just walked out the door and we were getting in the car to go to the store. We were just innocent bystanders and we walked into the gunfire,” said Janet Medley.

Medley said she and her friend, Shakeena Jefferson, saw the gunfire erupt when some people on an ATV fired at the men in the car.

“All we seen is guys in a four-wheeler and somebody in the back of car started shooting at each other, at random,” she said. “They shot the people in the car and now all I can hear is ringing in my ear.”

Medley said she didn’t recognize the people on the ATV.

“I never seen the people before. I don’t know. This violence has to stop. They shot my girlfriend in the head,” she said. “I thank God that I was protected, the bullets went around me.”

Medley said she’s scared to live in that neighborhood.

“It’s not us doing this. There are people in the community destroying it. It is not people like us,” she said. “We’re really are afraid and we are just trying to pay our bills. Oh my God, we are really scared. We are afraid. We are afraid to go out the door for fear of being shot.”

Medley added that she’s trying to find another place to live.

“I’m trying to relocate and get out of here. It is sad. It is so sad. You can’t even live in your own community,” she said.

Medley said Jefferson is resting at home.

Miami-Dade police spent Wednesday morning scouring the neighborhood looking for surveillance tape which may lead to clues that will help them make an arrest.

They say they have no description of the suspects and are still trying to determine what led to the shooting.